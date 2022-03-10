Northern Irish construction group Graham will lead the consortium charged with delivering a new multi-million pound regeneration housing development in the Scottish capital.

Known as Edinburgh Meadowbank Group (EDMB), the partnership between Graham, Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development is to create one of Edinburgh's "greenest neighbourhoods" by incorporating low-car, low-carbon infrastructure with energy efficient homes. Approximately 600 new mixed-tenure homes will be built for sale and rent, at least 35 per cent of which will be affordable with a number fully wheelchair adapted.

Together with EMA Architects, EDMB will progress design and pre-construction works by early 2023 ahead of the start of construction work on the site, which is adjacent to the new Meadowbank Sports Centre off London Road.

Space for a range of commercial and community uses, and a proposed GP surgery, are also included in the major development that is a strategic part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s wider Meadowbank Masterplan.

Public realm and landscaping will focus on the area's industrial and sporting heritage, and will provide new active travel routes through to Restalrig. In partnership with the Council, EDMB has also committed to a range of community benefits including seven new apprenticeship positions, 14 new job opportunities and a donation of up to £100,000 to local community groups.

“Graham and the partners of the EDMB group are delighted to have been named as the City of Edinburgh Council’s development partner to help transform this area of the city." said John McDonald, managing director of investment projects at Graham.

"Our vision for the project is to create a sustainable community in every sense. We are focused on working collaboratively with the Council and local community to create a vibrant, safe and sustainable new neighbourhood where people are proud to live, work and socialise.”

