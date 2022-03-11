Young Enterprise Scotland has secured more than £95,000 of funding to build a new community business start-up space at its headquarters in Rouken Glen.
Built on the lines of a village square, Square Go is YE Scotland’s flagship project for 2022 as it marks 30 years since it was formally established in 1992. Bridging the gap between idea development and starting up, Square Go will provide free collaborative spaces and access to business resources to support young people between the ages of 16 and 30 who are looking to build their own business ventures.
Due to be up and running by August, the facility will also provide employment opportunities, personal development and enterprise learning for young people who might otherwise feel excluded from an entrepreneurial career.
The project has been supported through the Scottish Government’s place based investment fund with a £60,000 grant from East Renfrewshire Council. Other key contributors to the project include East Renfrewshire Renewable Energy Fund, DM Thomas Foundation and Asda.
“We have long wanted to provide a space which breaks down the barriers to entry into business for young people and provides them with an opportunity to work on their dreams to turn them into a reality," said Geoff Leask, chief executive of YE Scotland. "Now in our 30th anniversary year we have the opportunity to do just that, and we are extremely grateful to East Renfrewshire Council and our other partners for helping to make that happen.
“Our new village square at Rouken Glen will nurture business ideas and support young entrepreneurs to literally have a ‘square go’ at bringing their ideas to life.”
