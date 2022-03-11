By Ian McConnell

HOUSEBUILDER Barratt Developments has unveiled plans to recruit 23 apprentices this year to work in a “flourishing” construction industry.

It noted this would be its “biggest-ever” apprentice recruitment drive. The announcement coincides with the annual Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

The housebuilder flagged “opportunities in bricklaying, joinery, electrical maintenance and plumbing in Barratt Developments sites across the country, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes”.

Douglas McLeod, managing director for Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “This is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join Barratt. The construction industry is flourishing and we are committed to helping young people progress through the business. Many of the apprentices we’ve hired over the years are now in leadership positions responsible for managing and delivering multi-million-pound housing developments.

“We are absolutely committed to investing in raw talent, and there’s never been a more important time to provide these kinds of apprenticeship opportunities.”

Gage Wells, a first-year bricklaying apprentice with Barratt Homes in Winchburgh in Midlothian, said: “I’ve been involved with the bricklaying process since day one – laying my first brick the very first day I started. I’ve since helped build around 15 homes. My goal when I’m fully qualified is to support more young people like myself into bricklaying.”

Zach Brown, who is in the final year of his joinery apprenticeship, said: “While joinery has evolved over the years, for example the increased use of timber kits, the job is still very much tools-based and I love being able to work with my hands and get out and do different things on site; there’s a lot of flexibility in the job.”

He added: “There’s an existing perception that working in construction isn’t a glamorous career, but this just isn’t the case. There’s lots of money to be made and a lot of skill to it. It’s a job for life and working alongside other trades means you pick up other handy skills too, like plumbing, bricklaying and electrical maintenance.”