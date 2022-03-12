High-profile Scottish entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl has invested nearly £1.9 million to up his stake in Parsley Box, the Scottish direct-to-consumer ready-meals company.

Mr van der Kuyl, who chairs the company, made the investment as part of a placing which successfully met its £5.9m target.

Chief executive Kevin Dorren invested £1.1m in the placing. The funds will be used by the company to shore up its balance sheet, target customer acquisition and develop new products. Parsley Box is also looking to raise a further £1.1m through an open offer.