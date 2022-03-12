High-profile Scottish entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl has invested nearly £1.9 million to up his stake in Parsley Box, the Scottish direct-to-consumer ready-meals company.
Mr van der Kuyl, who chairs the company, made the investment as part of a placing which successfully met its £5.9m target.
Chief executive Kevin Dorren invested £1.1m in the placing. The funds will be used by the company to shore up its balance sheet, target customer acquisition and develop new products. Parsley Box is also looking to raise a further £1.1m through an open offer.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.