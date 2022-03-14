By Scott Wright

FOR its advocates, the south of Scotland is the hidden gem of the country’s tourism sector. Across an area spanning a vast swathe of the country, there is a breadth of tourism attractions and activities that compare favourably with the hotspots Cornwall, the Lake District, and the Scottish Highlands – from castles and distilleries to coastal walks and literary festivals.

So far, there’s not been too much shouting about it, but that’s all set to change thanks to the South of Scotland Destination Alliance. The member organisation, which was formed in 2020 to bring together the tourism sectors of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, has ambitions to double visitor spend in the area from its pre-Covid level of £500 million by 2030. It also aims to create 6,500 new roles in the wider tourism and hospitality sector.

SSDA operates under the “aegis” of South of Scotland Enterprise, which is the primary funder of the organisation and has provided £2.7 million to build up it up over the next five years.

Its new strategy, explains chief executive Ross McAuley, is based broadly around making its voice heard in marketing terms, developing the tourism product and infrastructure of the area, and promoting and representing members' interests.

“When you look at the potential that we have, there is nothing that stands in our way to achieve that,” said Mr McAuley said, referring to the SSDA targets. “The challenge for us is to become the ‘go to’ place, rather than the ‘go through’ place,” he added when asked why he thinks the area has been overlooked until now.

“Historically, visitors from the largest market, which is England, have driven through the south of Scotland on their way to Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Western Isles, the Highlands and Islands, and they have not thought too much about what was available in that area of Scotland between the Border and the Central Belt.

“It's kind of interesting because there’s clearly areas of Scotland that are popular, but are almost becoming victims of their own popularity with massive traffic jams, over-touristed areas and hotspots [where] you find it difficult to get accommodation. Strategically, the development of the south as a tourism destination can really help Scotland as a nation to attract more tourists without a significant impact on the quality of life of local communities.”

Citing research that suggests many tourists do not see the “regional nuances” within Scotland, and view the country as “almost a destination itself” Mr McAuley added: “In that lies our opportunity. We have a brand positioning that we call ‘Scotland starts here’. The opportunity for us is as we are Scotland in microcosm.”

It is certainly a region with enough attractions to appeal to a broad tourism audience. There is cultural heritage, with Abbotsford, home of Sir Walter Scott in Melrose, the rural home of Robert Burns at Ellisland Museum and Farm, and the renowned Wigtown Book Festival. History buffs can take in the Trimonteum Roman Fort just outside Melrose, while for those of a more active bent the opportunities for hillwalking, coastal walks and mountain-biking are vast.

Mr McAuley also highlights the Golden Eagle centre in Moffat and the Solway Firth, which attracts the largest murmuration of starlings in winter, for wildlife fans. “And throughout the south there is a lot of great, small wee market towns and communities that are fiercely independent… where you get to enjoy what I would say is an authentic side of Scotland,” Mr Mr McAuley said. “You are not going to find international five-star hotel chains, or Starbucks or McDonald’s. But you get local experiences with local people. Visitors appreciate that authenticity of experience.”

“And there a thriving communities,” he added, highlighting the artists’ town of Kirkcudbright and the equestrian history of the Common Ridings throughout the Borders.

A major thrust of the SSDA marketing drive is to appeal to “metropolitan adventurers” – an affluent group of “urban professionals” who like short breaks from the rigours of day-to-day life. Research suggests such consumers enjoy outdoor activities, walking, culture, heritage and generally spending time in nature.

“They are really favourable to exploring new destinations, and trying out different products and experiences,” Mr McAuley said. “They like nature and the outdoors. They live in a city and they just want to get away from it, breath in the fresh air, see the great scenery and not be stuck in a place that’s too crowded.

“That’s where we come in, because we can offer that, especially to the English market. It’s more accessible if you think of the driving time to and from the south of Scotland versus Ireland or the north of Scotland.”

Mr McAuley said research also indicates the staycation boom initially sparked by the pandemic is “here to stay”, which he believes can also help the South of Scotland. “It has precipitated a longer term shift in behaviour,” he said. “When we look at the likelihood to book a staycation or a rural break in the UK, we found that 75% of the whole market want to do that within the next two to five years. The enforced staycation boom has opened people’s eyes to exploring the UK and what it offers again.”

Six Questions

What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?



Dubai – it has an incredible ambition and energy, which means its in a state of constant evolution. I get bored easily and you don’t get bored there.



When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?



I had a job as a child. My parents ran a newsagent’s and store in Broxburn so I have been dealing with customers and suppliers as long as I can remember. My first marketing success was to persuade my dad to start a video rental area and go for VHS (rather than Betamax).

What was your biggest break in business?

Being promoted to vice- president of global brand at the Jumeirah [luxury hotel] group when I was 34. With hotels like the Burj Al Arab in the portfolio, a team of 40+ to manage and revenues in excess of $1bn – it was a massive step up. From Broxburn to the Burj Al Arab.

What was your worst moment in business?

I used to work for Sony UK as a product manager in the early 2000s. I was given responsibility to launch a new high end audio format called Super Audio CD. What is Super Audio CD I hear you ask? Big failure.



Who do you most admire and why?

Scott Galloway – he’s an ex-marketing professor from NYU Stern who has now transcended the discipline to become a business thought leader. I like his honesty and ability to pick up on underlying trends without getting caught in the hype.



What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

My go to is historical fiction from Romans to the Second World War. I am reading a book on the Battle of Platae.

Music wise, I am an unashamed Britpop super fan. Currently, my Spotify most listened to track is 17 Going Under by Sam Fender.