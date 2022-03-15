FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 79 clean cattle, 32 cast cows, 873 prime hoggets and 276 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-one prime bullocks sold to 274p/kg to average 247p (-3p), while 58 prime heifers peaked at 304p to average 252p (-3p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,599 and 213p to average 176p (+2p). Two cast bulls sold to £1,980 or 181p.

In the sheep ring prime hoggets sold to £144 and 313p/kg for Beltex to average £115 or 250p (+5p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £185 for Suffolk and Texel ewes to average £139 (+£1), while light ewes peaked at £127 for North Country Cheviots to average £89 (+£1).

The firm also sold 48 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday that peaked at 298p/kg to average 243p (+1p), while 43 beef-bred, bullocks sold to 271p and levelled at 233p (-18p).

Thirty-four, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 276p and averaged 221p (-18p), while 32 dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 202p and levelled at 182p (-13p).

In the rough ring 95 cast beef cows peaked at 242p to average 186p (+1p), while 177 cast dairy cows sold to 208p to average 149p (+3p). Twelve cast bulls sold to 228p to average 170p (+5p).

There were also 1,660 prime hoggets that sold to £168 or 357p/kg to average 250p (+1p).

Lowland cast sheep (61) sold to £165 for a Suffolk to average £111 (-£17), while 56 Hill ewes peaked at £148 for a Leicester to average £88 (-£5).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,597 prime hoggets and 323 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

Top prices were £135 for a pen of five Beltex and 305p/kg for a pair of Beltex. A superb show of 780 Blackface hoggets peaked at £130 for a pair of heavyweights or 263p for another pen.

The Blackface hoggets averaged 240p or £100, while the whole sale averaged 244p (-12p).

Cast sheep peaked at £220 for a pair of Texel ewes, while Mules sold to £132 for a pair and horned ewes

sold to £116 for a

pen of Blackfaces.

Lawrie and Symington sold 58 prime cattle and 85 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Prime heifers sold to 282p/kg or £1,703, while prime bullocks peaked at 280p/kg or £1,753 for the same animal.

Prime dairy-bred cattle sold to £1,478 and 236p, while prime young bulls (dairy-bred) sold to 204p.

Cast cows peaked at £2050 for a Limousin, while dairy types sold to £1,375 for a Friesian. Cast bulls to £2070.

There were also 3,911 prime hoggets and 1914 cast sheep through Lanark yesterday.

A much larger show prime hoggs peaked at £144 for Texels and at 340p/kg for Beltex to average 251p overall.