By Ian McConnell

PERTH-based SSE has submitted proposals to regulator Ofgem to increase the operational capacity of its Argyll transmission network at an estimated cost of £400 million.

Its SSEN (Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks) Transmission arm said the investment is “being taken forward as part of the SSE Group’s net zero acceleration programme”,which would see £12.5 billion invested in the five years to 2026.

SSEN Transmission said it was necessary to reinforce the Argyll transmission network from 132 kilovolts (kV) to 275kV operation to enable the connection of new renewable electricity generation schemes.

Noting the investment would “create hundreds of skilled jobs throughout the supply chain”, it added: “The Argyll 275kV strategy is required to support the connection of several new renewable electricity generation schemes across Argyll and to transport that power to areas of demand across Scotland and beyond. It will support the connection of at least 560MW (megawatts) of new renewable electricity generation, enough to power more than 500,000 homes.”

The strategy includes a new substation at Creag Dhubh connecting to SP Transmission’s Dalmally-Windyhill line via around 14 kilometres of new overhead transmission circuits. SSEN also plans around 10km of new overhead transmission circuits connecting Creag Dhubh substation to the existing Inveraray-Crossaig circuits. The project also involves replacing substations at An Suidhe and Crarae along the route of the Inveraray-Crossaig line. A new substation would be established at Craig Murrail, with relocation of the Port Ann grid supply point to this site. And a new substation is proposed in the vicinity of the existing Crossaig substation.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “With the existing network in Argyll close to capacity, the project is essential to increase the operational capacity of the Argyll transmission network, supporting the connection of new renewable electricity generation in the area and to transport that power to areas of demand.”