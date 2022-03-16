ABERDEEN-based Wood has recruited an American woman who was judged to be an executive to watch by contemporaries to play a key role in the management of the group.

Jennifer Richmond has been appointed Executive President of Strategy and Development by Wood after holding a variety of leadership roles during a 19-year career at Jacobs, which is a leading player in the global engineering market.

She will start work at Wood next month as the company mounts a push for growth in markets such as renewable energy, which is expected to reduce its reliance on the North Sea oil services business in which it made its name.

READ MORE: Wood reckons it's positioned for growth amid net-zero drive

Chief executive Robin Watson said he was delighted to welcome Ms Richmond to Wood at a pivotal time for the group, as it looks to focus more on the energy transition and industrial decarbonisation.

Wood chief executive Robin Watson Picture: Wood

“She has an outstanding track record in delivering best-in-class solutions for clients, leading transformational programmes and identifying strategic growth areas,” said Mr Watson.

“I’m confident she will be an excellent fit and will play a key role in positioning Wood for the future, building a stronger order book and in driving our growth agenda over the coming years.”

Ms Richmond said: “Wood has many of the solutions required to deliver a net-zero future and I look forward to growing the business as the energy transition gathers pace.

READ MORE: Aberdeen oil services firm to create jobs after funding coup

Wood noted that Ms Richmond was recognised in 2020 as one of the ‘Top 25 Execs to Watch’ by Washington Exec., which is a member’s organisation for executives in the U.S. The Washington-based Ms Richmond will take up her new post on April 18. She succeeds Andrew Stewart, who has left Wood for a job in his native Australia.