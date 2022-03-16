AN OFFICE block in Glasgow city centre that dates from the 1970s is poised to be rejuvenated.

Planning permission is being sought to create 152,000 square foot of Grade A office space at 150 St Vincent Street. The building currently spans 69,000 sq ft offices over seven floors.

Thomas & Adamson, the Edinburgh-based construction and property consultant, has been appointed by Clearbell Property Partners IV, a fund managed by Clearbell Capital to provide cost management services to the project.

It is hoped the building will become the first in the city to be rated outstanding on the BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment) method. Facilities will include a fitted gym, yoga studio, cycling storage and electric vehicle charging points.

The renovation works, which will begin in January 2023, will involve a full back to frame refurbishment, a rear extension, the installation of four additional floors and development of a new roof terrace. The building is expected to be completed in 2025.

Gill Kirkness, regional director at Thomas & Adamson, said: “150 St Vincent Street will bring high quality contemporary Grade A office space to Glasgow city centre, with sustainability and collaborative working at its heart. The development is in a prime position offering the best-in-class environmentally aware workspace and will be a welcome boost to the city.”

Nick Berry, partner at Clearbell Capital, said: “Quality workspace in the right areas continues to attract tenants and to generate good rental income. Glasgow has long been a centre for business and is bouncing back from the impact of the pandemic.

“As well as improved office space that allows collaboration and connection, tenants are demanding strong ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials too. With the renewed impetus of COP26, pressure on landlords is ramping up to deliver greener buildings than ever before. We are seeking to create one of Glasgow’s most sustainable office spaces and to create a workplace for the occupiers of the future.”