By Ian McConnell

Construction company Graham has begun delivery of the £62 million Candleriggs Square development in Glasgow, on the site of the former Goldberg’s department store.

The project is part of what Graham described as a “once-in-a-generation” transformation of the Candleriggs Quarter in the city’s historic Merchant City district.

Graham has been appointed by Drum Property Group as one of the contractors to deliver the £300m phased regeneration scheme, which comprises housing, offices, hotels, restaurants and local amenities, as well as landscaping, walkways and a new public square.

READ MORE: Brexit: Tory MP’s red tape bellyaching beggars belief: Ian McConnell

The builder will design and construct a 17-storey structure that will accommodate 346 build-to-rent residential units, incorporating a mixture of studio, and one, two and three-bedroom properties. The development will include six duplex penthouse apartments.

The site is bound by Hutcheson Street, Trongate, Candleriggs and Wilson Street, and has lain “derelict and inaccessible for more than a decade”, Graham noted.

Gary Holmes, Graham regional managing director (building), said: “We are proud to be part of this once-in-a-generation opportunity at Candleriggs Square that will breathe new life and revive the Merchant City area of Glasgow. Work is progressing well on site already and, with a structure of this height, we are excited to see its construction develop as it rises into the skyline to become a welcome addition to the city’s landscape."

READ MORE: High time Tories woke up to UK inflation crisis misery: Ian McConnell

He added: "Across Glasgow, we have consistently delivered exemplar projects in the Build To Rent and residential markets such as Base Glasgow for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Scotway House. We will apply this technical expertise at every stage of the Candleriggs Square process to ensure the successful realisation of the joint vision of Drum Property Group and Stamford Property.”