The former offices of Petrofac at Wellington Circle south of Aberdeen are being sold at auction later this month.

Comprising a 44,426 sq ft office building which is ready for immediate occupation together with a 147-space car park, the property is being offered for sale with a guide price of £975,000.

Mhairi Archibald, of Acuitus – which is selling the property at its forthcoming auction – said: "Located on Aberdeen’s 'Motor Mile' next to the A956 and close to major car dealerships Including Tesla, this is a substantial office building with great transport links. It’s a great ‘blank canvas’ for a new owner and its three-acre site could provide future asset management opportunities."

The 46-lot auction also features a 4.4-acre property on the Altens Industrial Estate close to the new Aberdeen Harbour.

Currently comprising four interconnecting industrial units, a detached office building and a large open storage yard area with car parking, the property is being offered with a guide price of £350,000-£375,000.

The Acuitus auction will take place on March 31 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Bank admits it may take most of year to find new chief

Scotland's state-owned £2 billion investment bank is likely to be without a full-time chief executive for the best part of a year, its chair has admitted.

Willie Watt told MSPs the replacement for Eilidh Mactaggart, who abruptly quit in January, may not start until the end of 2022.

Stuart Patrick: Glasgow maritime sector needs an influx of talent

The 2022 Maritime UK Awards came to the Glasgow Science Centre last Thursday with the Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, giving the keynote address, emphasising the recent launch of the UK Government’s refreshed national shipbuilding strategy.

Amongst the sponsors contributing to the ceremony were BAE Systems, with its long history of Clyde naval shipbuilding, City of Glasgow College, whose Riverside Campus is one of the UK’s most important centres of nautical training, marine engineering specialists Malin Group, who are aiming to bring near to 1,000 jobs to their Scottish Marine Technology Park development at the former Carless site in West Dunbartonshire, and the University of Strathclyde with its world-leading centre of naval architecture and marine technology.

