By Ian McConnell
Scotgold Resources, which has been ramping up production at the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum in Argyll, has appointed two industry veterans to its board.
Sean Duffy, who has more than 25 years of finance experience in the mining industry and has held senior roles at listed companies Adriatic Metals, Black Dragon Gold and Asian Mineral Resources, becomes Scotgold’s chief financial officer. Evan Spencer, who has held senior roles with Barrick Gold, Western Mining Corporation, Placer Dome, Kagara Corp, Gold Fields, and Aditya Birla Minerals, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Scotgold and chairman of the technical committee.
Richard Gray, who was formerly chief executive of Scotgold for seven years, and Phillip Jackson, who has chaired the audit committee, are stepping down from the board with immediate effect. Scotgold said Ian Proctor would take over as chair of the audit committee.
Scotgold chairman Peter Hetherington said: “I want to thank both Richard and Phillip for their long distinguished service to Scotgold.”
