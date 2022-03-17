Deanestor, the Dunfermline-based furniture and fit-out specialist, has hailed a £3.1m contract to manufacture and install kitchens and wardrobes for a new £80m build-to-rent neighbourhood in Glasgow developed by Moda Living.

Deanestor will provide 433 contemporary kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for the high-tech studios and apartments in Holland Park in the Robertson Group contract.

Holland Park is Deanestor’s first build-to-rent contract in Scotland, and it said it follows its successful delivery of multiple fit-out projects for private rental schemes in other parts of the UK, and its provision of furniture solutions for major new developments across Scotland.

Set around a new public courtyard, the development will provide 433 homes for rent in four buildings up to 22 storeys, creating a vibrant community of around 900 people. The scheme is designed by Haus Collective and delivered by Ryder Architecture.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor Scotland, said: “We engaged with Robertson at the early pre-construction planning stages of this project and so were able to develop the furniture solutions to meet Moda Living’s stringent design, cost, quality, and programme requirements. We look forward to starting on site, and to completing the furniture and fitout works by Spring 2023.

“Holland Park will help to address a significant under-supply of quality homes for rent in Glasgow whilst contributing to the cityscape. Demand for our kitchen and fitted bedroom furniture solutions continues to rise in the fast-growing UK build-to-rent sector. We are delighted to be involved in this exciting new city living scheme for Moda Living in Scotland.”

Deanestor’s sister company, Offsite Solutions, is also working on the Holland Park project, manufacturing bathroom pods in its third contract for Moda Living.

Ferry firm cancels Scottish services before 'major announcement'

P&O Ferries have cancelled all services as scores of drivers were 'turned away' at its major Scottish port amidst concerns it has in financial difficulty.

A number of motorists are said to have been refused entry to Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday morning.

​National Express hits back in Stagecoach takeover battle

NATIONAL Express has fired a new salvo in the ongoing takeover battle for Stagecoach, declaring this morning that its offer represents a “superior value creation opportunity” to the proposal tabled by DWS Infrastructure.

The bus giant has broken its silence after its propsoal for a £1.9 billion all-share merger with Stagecoach was cast aside last week in favour of cash bid from the German infrastructure investor, which valued the Scottish transport company at nearly £600 million, or 105p per share.

