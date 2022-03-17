A Glasgow-based company has hailed the acquisition of double Olympic gold champion Dame Kelly Holmes’ employee wellbeing platform Elf at Work.

The Elf at Work platform has been integrated into Scottish-based established global community wellness and fitness app TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT’s existing offering with the goal being to support both the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.

From a growing online fitness platform, the integration of Elf at Work sees the TRUCONNECT app evolve to become a truly holistic wellness ecosystem, for both individuals and businesses, it said.

David Weir, TRUCONNECT founder and chief executive, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be working with Dame Kelly and we’re incredibly excited to be integrating Elf at Work to the TRUCONNECT app.”

“This integration is an exciting moment in our journey, which I know will revolutionise the physical and mental wellbeing of employees and businesses as what is now a complete wellbeing solution.”

Dame Kelly said: “For many years, since retiring from international sport, I've travelled around the world as a global inspirational speaker working with various organisations including mental charity Mind. In November 2020, they revealed that more people had experienced a mental health crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic than ever previously recorded.

“Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals will build strong and motivated communities within the workplace, promoting cohesion and productivity.”

"Many people are experiencing a range of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms and burnout, and the effects are anticipated to be long-lasting for some.

“Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals will build strong and motivated communities within the workplace, promoting cohesion and productivity.

"That’s why I'm proud of the integration of Elf at Work in to TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT.”

The platform was acquired for an undisclosed sum.

Acquisition of key development site underlines 'confidence' in Glasgow city centre

Property investment and development company CEG has acquired 33 Cadogan Street in the heart of the central business district of Glasgow.

With full planning permission in place for a 275,000sq ft development, the site has already been cleared and readied for construction. CEG, which was behind the 2006 development of the Aurora on Bothwell Street, has appointed Glasgow-based Cooper Cromar as architect for its newest scheme.

Gillian MacLellan: Time to move beyond rhetoric over equality

Tuesday March 8 was International Woman’s Day. I don’t think I have ever seen so many posts on social media about one subject.

But some posts by employers prompted surprising responses after a Gender Pay Gap Bot responded with each organisation’s gender pay gap.

​