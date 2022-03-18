A GREENER grid technology project which will increase the amount of renewable energy delivered via the national grid network and reduce energy costs for the consumer has switched on in Scotland.

Described as world-leading grid technology, Keith is the site of the first of several greener grid projects to be built across the UK by Statkraft and the National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO).

It said the technology will be instrumental in “helping shape a responsible energy future” by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and helping deliver the NGESO’s target of being able to operate a zero-carbon electricity system by 2025.

The project uses two rotating stabilisers, manufactured by GE Power Conversion, to increase the amount of renewable energy that can utilised on the grid to addressing the need for grid stability.

Statkraft’s £25 million giant flywheel mimics the spinning turbines of a traditional power station, which have helped to balance the grid’s frequency at about 50 hertz for decades.

The site went live after a visit from Michael Matheson, the Scottish energy secretary, who said: “One of the biggest instruments in decreasing the effects of the energy price hikes is to add more domestic and renewable resources to the power supply system. The Keith Greener Grid Park is a prime example of ways this can be done – and it was encouraging today to hear more from the technical team behind the trailblazing project.”

The £44 million deal between Statkraft and NGESO will see a similar site become operational in Liverpool, and Statkraft sait it plans for four further projects to be consented and under construction, with a large number of developments in the pipeline.

Guy Nicholson, of Statkraft UK said: “Having worked across the country for more than 15 years, we are committed to supporting the UK’s ambition for green energy and net zero targets. We are offering cheaper and greener solutions, reducing emissions and saving money for electricity consumers."

He said the Keith Greener Grid Park is a "huge step forward".