By Scott Wright
A GLASGOW-based firm construction training specialist has moved into employee hands.
Shares in Esteem Training, which works with firms such as Cala, CCG and George Leslie, have been transferred by founder Trudy Mackenzie and fellow directors Ian Grigg and Martina Hofner into an employee ownership trust (EOT). The move comes in the year Esteem celebrates its 35th anniversary.
Ms Hofner, operations director, said: "Ethical business practice, celebrating diversity and nurturing talent to create opportunity lies at the heart of everything that we do. Research has shown that a combination of shared ownership and employee participation results in a business that is more engaged, productive, innovative and sustainable. We’re therefore delighted to make this important move to employee ownership to reward our outstanding team, ensuring that the future direction and ownership of the business remains in their capable hands.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.