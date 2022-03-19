A GLASGOW business has announced that it will be closing its Sauchiehall Street business permanently.

Mobile repair and accessory business Hotspot has announced on social media that its last day of business will be Monday, March 21.

The shop is located at the Savoy Centre on the shopping street.

In a Facebook statement, he explained his decision and said it was a "great sadness" having to shut.

He reassured customers that the Govan branch of the business will remain open.

In his statement, Owner Jamie O'Neill blamed rising costs, strict Covid guidelines and the lack of support from the government for the tough closure.

He said: "It is with great sadness that I announce that we will be closing Hotspot - Mobile Repairs and Accessories at the Savoy Centre in Glasgow City Centre and relocating our colleagues to Hotspot Mobile - Govan from Monday 21st March 2022.

"As many of you will be aware, we have been as vocal as we can about how the Government’s Covid restrictions, poor financial support and no policies to protect businesses that had to fork out huge rents, has decimated small businesses.

"I have tried to hang on as long as possible with the hope that business would return to some normality, but that has not happened.

We will reopen our Govan store and push more online sales and delivery pick ups. Hopefully, the lower costs will give us time and space to recover and bounce back."

This comes after numerous city centre businesses have announced they will close, including Marks and Spencer, Sports Direct and Bodycare on Sauchiehall Street.

Some, such as Next on Argyle Street and Trespass on Buchanan Street have already shut.

Restaurants, including China King Buffet on Bath Street, Viva Ristorante on Bothwell Street and Puti Vegan Cafe have also announced their closure.