A North Sea firm has started production from a landmark development that won backing from US billionaire Warren Buffet.

IOG said it has produced first gas from the Blythe field in what the Oil and Gas Authority described as a positive development for the UK, amid concern about the potential impact of the fallout from the Ukraine war on supplies.

“As the UK transitions to net zero it will need a stable and secure supply of domestic gas to reduce its reliance on imports, which often have a larger carbon footprint,” said the regulator.

Work begins at derelict former Goldberg's site

CONSTRUCTION company Graham has begun delivery of the £62 million Candleriggs Square development in Glasgow, part of what it describes as a “once-in-a-generation” transformation of Candleriggs Quarter in the historic Merchant City district.

The planned development

Graham has been appointed by Drum Property Group as one of the contractors to deliver the £300m phased regeneration scheme which combines housing, offices, hotels, restaurants and local amenities, as well as landscaping, walkways and a new public square.

Former rugby star joins broadband giant Openreach

FORMER Scotland rugby international Lewis Carmichael has swapped the oval ball game for a career in broadband.

Lewis Carmichael at Openreach

Mr Carmichael has joined the engineering workforce of Openreach after his rugby career was cut short on medical grounds.

Landowner backs Scottish biofuel revolution​

A SCOTTISH landowner and investor has moved to accelerate ground-breaking biofuel plant technology and production in a move that could also provide a boost to Scotch producers across the country.

Donald Houston at Ardnamurchan Distillery with tanker ready for Celtic Renewables

Donald Houston, of Ardnamurchan Estates, is described as the catalyst for three companies, in which he has a substantial stake, to bring forward the launch of potentially world-beating biofuel technology.

