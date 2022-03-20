A North Sea firm has started production from a landmark development that won backing from US billionaire Warren Buffet.
IOG said it has produced first gas from the Blythe field in what the Oil and Gas Authority described as a positive development for the UK, amid concern about the potential impact of the fallout from the Ukraine war on supplies.
“As the UK transitions to net zero it will need a stable and secure supply of domestic gas to reduce its reliance on imports, which often have a larger carbon footprint,” said the regulator.
CONSTRUCTION company Graham has begun delivery of the £62 million Candleriggs Square development in Glasgow, part of what it describes as a “once-in-a-generation” transformation of Candleriggs Quarter in the historic Merchant City district.
Graham has been appointed by Drum Property Group as one of the contractors to deliver the £300m phased regeneration scheme which combines housing, offices, hotels, restaurants and local amenities, as well as landscaping, walkways and a new public square.
FORMER Scotland rugby international Lewis Carmichael has swapped the oval ball game for a career in broadband.
Mr Carmichael has joined the engineering workforce of Openreach after his rugby career was cut short on medical grounds.
A SCOTTISH landowner and investor has moved to accelerate ground-breaking biofuel plant technology and production in a move that could also provide a boost to Scotch producers across the country.
Donald Houston, of Ardnamurchan Estates, is described as the catalyst for three companies, in which he has a substantial stake, to bring forward the launch of potentially world-beating biofuel technology.
