SCOTTISH celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has linked up with St Andrews-based whisky and gin distiller Eden Mill to create a new product, called Ramsay’s Gin.

Said to be inspired by the rivers, lochs, and landscape of Scotland, and a shared desire to source produce sustainably, Ramsay’s Gin Recipe No. 1 is described as “an innovative and delicious twist on the classic London Dry Gin” by the maker.

Eden Mill said: “With the perfect balance of savoury, citrus and floral notes, the gin features locally sourced botanicals grown within a few miles of the Eden Mill distillery in St Andrews. All personally selected by Gordon Ramsay himself.”

Mr Ramsay said: “It’s exciting to work with a team that shares my passion for experimenting with unique ingredients and we’re very fortunate that the distillery is a stone’s throw from where these exceptional botanicals can be found.”

No visible relief in latest UK job figures

The number of people out of work and looking for a job has fallen again, according to last week’s figures from the Office for National Statistics, putting yet more pressure on organisations struggling to hire across nearly every sector of the economy.

UK unemployment declined by 0.2 percentage points to 3.9% during the three months to January, beating estimates of 4%. In Scotland, joblessness fell 0.3 percentage points to 3.8%.

​Matt Alder: Pace of digital race calls for a new total talent strategy

Finding people with digital skills has always been an issue for many companies.

The acceleration in pace and scale of digital transformation that the pandemic has driven has made this critical. In a disrupted and technology-enabled world of work, the ability to attract, recruit and retain people with digital skills can be the difference between business success and business failure.

