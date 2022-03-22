By Scott Wright

DISTILLING giant Edrington is to launch the first-ever online-only expression of its renowned Scotch whisky brand The Famous Grouse.

The Famous One has been made to reflect “all the classic complexity, smooth taste, quality and character of classic Grouse”, while paying homage to the whisky makers who were there when the brand was founded.

The blend is based on “exceptional” grain and malt whiskies selected by The Famous Grouse master blender and matured in sherry-seasoned American oak casks and ex-bourbon American oak barrels.

The distiller said the spirit can be enjoyed in a range of serves, in cocktails, neat or with ice.

Joakim Leijon, global brand director at The Famous Grouse, said: “We wanted to create a blend that allowed people enjoying whisky for the first time to explore a softer, sweeter, flavour profile. The Famous One retains all the brand’s complexity and smooth texture but with the additional honeyed, citrus and vanilla characters it truly stands out on its own. The aim was to create a modern and more indulgent take on The Famous Grouse: one that is still perfect for sharing with friends but designed to be enjoyed in a range of smooth, sweet whisky serves.”

Neil Skinner, UK marketing director at Edrington UK, said: “Accelerated by the pandemic, e-commerce has become a crucial part of our business and this milestone launch – which will be the first Famous Grouse blend to be available exclusively online for an initial period – marks a new era for the brand. This will allow us to test the waters and gain insight into our customers' new shopping habits as we look to the future.”