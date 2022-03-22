By Ian McConnell

AN Orkney restaurant which has been in the hands of the Doull family for more than two decades has been put up for sale.

Christie & Co has been appointed to sell The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms, with the business property adviser describing it as “excellent opportunity to purchase a thriving tourism business as the industry gets back on its feet”.

The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms is on the market at £1,295,000 for the freehold going concern.

Christie & Co noted the restaurant’s reputation for its food and service “using the best of local produce and a dedicated team of staff”.

It added: “The business boasts excellent reviews on TripAdvisor and Google, and with Orkney itself regularly featuring in the UK’s best places to live, taking top spot for Scotland eight years in a row, this is a great opportunity for someone with hospitality experience and ambition to run their own restaurant.”

With views over the historic Scapa Flow, the business sits in open countryside three miles from Kirkwall and underwent a complete refurbishment just a few years ago, Christie & Co noted.

As well as its 80-cover bar and restaurant, the property has eight letting rooms. Also included in the sale is private accommodation in the form of a detached three-bedroom family home sitting alongside the restaurant, and around seven acres of land.

Co-owner and head chef, Paul Doull said: “Running my own restaurant was always an ambition for me and I have relished the time we have had at the Foveran. It’s time now though to hand over the reins to someone else and for me and the rest of the family to pursue other opportunities. We’ll be leaving The Foveran in good health and are extremely grateful to all our customers and suppliers for helping make the restaurant the success it is.

“We’ve been truly spoilt having access to the best local produce over the years and I hope that whoever takes over follows the same ethos that we have – making the most of the excellent natural ingredients on our doorstep.”

Tony Spence, at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a purchaser to acquire a highly profitable business that has been refurbished to a high standard. While Orkney enjoys a busy and expanding visitor season, The Foveran also benefits from a strong local customer base, ensuring year-round trade and making it an excellent proposition for anyone in hospitality planning a move.”