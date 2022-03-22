A Scottish developer known for transforming redundant buildings and urban brownfield sites into residential communities has made its first move into the nation’s capital.

Urban regeneration specialist Kelvin Properties – the firm behind a string of coveted high-end residential developments in the firm’s native Glasgow – has completed the purchase of a site in Canonmills that was formerly home to a charity’s furniture warehouse, where it plans to build 48 new apartments including 12 affordable apartments.

A fifth of the homes are larger three-bedroom properties suitable for families.

The site at 67 Logie Green Road was formerly used by charity Four Square – which supports homeless people in the city – for its Edinburgh Furniture Initiative (EFI).

EFI will now move to more suitable premises in the west of the city, with Four Square using proceeds generated from the sale of the Logie Green Road site to fund new hostel accommodation for homeless people in Edinburgh.

The proposed new Logie Green Road properties will include high-quality, external green amenity spaces on a raised amenity deck, balconies and roof terraces. The developer said it will have strong sustainability credentials, with limited car parking to encourage alternative transport use, as well as secure bike storage and electric vehicle charging points.

The six-storey building will also feature solar panels on the roof to help power the property, as well as blue roofs, rain gardens and permeable paving.

Work at the site is expected to begin this summer.

Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Our first project in Edinburgh signals the start of a very exciting period for Kelvin Properties, and we see a huge amount of potential in the city beginning with the Logie Green Road project.

"This move into Edinburgh has been a long time in the planning, and we put a great deal of effort and resource into identifying the right site for our first development in the capital. It’s part of a strategic move for the business to widen our scope across the Central Belt."

