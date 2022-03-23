The owner of The Gailes Hotel in Irvine has launched a recruitment campaign as the Ayrshire hospitality group ramps up to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Family-owned SimpsInns is looking to hire more than 20 young people across its portfolio of properties, which in addition to The Gailes also includes the The Waterside Hotel in West Kilbride and the Old Loans Inn near Troon. There are a range of jobs on offer from front of house, bar team and chefs at all levels across the group.

Senior positions are also available, including operations manager at The Waterside Hotel, head chef at Old Loans Inn and spa therapist at Si! Spa.

Established in 2001, SimpsInns already supports more than 280 local jobs, and has invested in excess of £2.5 million across its portfolio of venues at popular golfing destinations along the Ayrshire coast.

READ MORE: Spa launched by SimpsInns after £2m makeover

Lee and Jack Simpson, sons of SimpsInns founders and directors Malcolm and Karen Simpson, have been appointed as the campaign ambassadors. Now in their mid-20s, both have worked within SimpsInns from the age of 16 and throughout their university studies.

“We’re really keen to get the message out there that young people within Ayrshire and around Scotland have the opportunity to play an important role in helping the struggling hospitality sector get back on its feet after the damaging impact of the pandemic," Lee said. "Employing committed, talented and enthusiastic staff will be an important part of that process at SimpsInns."

The group is offering its own internal online training for front of house staff and bar team. Some positions, including chefs, will be offered Babcock International Modern Apprenticeships. Training for spa therapists on particular brands and techniques is also available.

Jack added: “From working front of house, in the kitchen, accommodation management to leisure activities, SimpsInns has a variety of role across all entry levels with great long-term career opportunities.”