A FLAGSHIP Glasgow homes development at a brownfield site has been hailed by city MSP and leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar.

Cala Homes (West) outlined its "continuing commitment to investing in Glasgow" after welcoming the MSP to its landmark Princes Quay site.

Cala is delivering 203 homes, including one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as duplex homes and townhouses at Princes Quay.

The regeneration project, which sits on the south bank of the River Clyde, is being built on former brownfield land which was reclaimed from the partial intill of the Prince’s Dock basin.

Part of the site is also situated on what was the formally land used for the Glasgow Garden Festival which took place almost 25 years ago.

Pacific Quay is one of two significant residential developments being delivered by Cala in Glasgow at this time.

The other, located at Jordanhill Park, on the site of the former University of Strathclyde teaching campus in the city’s West End, including the conversion of the B-listed David Stow Building into luxury flats.

Glasgow Garden Festival from above.

Graham McNeil, land director at Cala, said: “Cala is deeply committed to Glasgow and its future, as evidenced by our £195m investment in our flagship sites at Princes Quay and Jordanhill Park.

"We are creating hundreds of construction jobs, boosting the supply chain and delivering much needed high-quality homes in a variety of styles, that will encourage homebuyers, at all levels of the market, to lay down roots in the city for the long-term.”

Mr Sarwar said: “We recognise that housebuilding is more than bricks and mortar.

"The Scottish house building sector also plays an important role in Scotland’s economy."