A Glasgow dental clinic has been sold amid plans to "push the practice to its full potential".

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co handled the sale of the 1Smile Dental Clinic, a mixed-income dental practice which offers a full range of dentistry, including cosmetic, restorative and implants.

The agent said it benefits from a prominent trading location on Renfield Street, with Central Station being just a few minutes’ walk from the practice.

Following a confidential sales process, the business has been sold to brothers, Ryan and Dean Shum. This is the pair’s first dental practice purchase.

Ryan Shum said: “Glasgow has been our home all our lives, we both went to school on Sauchiehall Street and studied at the University of Glasgow. So 1Smile presents a great opportunity for us to provide high-quality dentistry in the perfect location. We have exciting plans to revamp the practice brand and push the practice to its full potential, with cosmetic dentistry becoming a strong focus along with investment in digital technology.”

Joel Mannix, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “A real focus for us is matching sellers with buyers who we know will treasure the business and I’m delighted to have brought together this pairing as I’m sure that Ryan and Dean will take the business from strength to strength. The brothers are well qualified and have similar views and ethos and are prepared to roll up their sleeves and get hands-on at the practice.

“The practice has good reputation and benefits from a fantastic central Glasgow location with plenty of footfall. With strong buyer appetite and some fantastic stock, such as this, coming to the market at the moment, the Glasgow dental market is very competitive.”

1Smile Dental Clinic was sold for an undisclosed price.

Scottish holiday park operator acquired

Holiday park operator Largo Leisure, founded in 2003 by Rupert Barrett, has been acquired by private equity firm Limerston Capital.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus in Fife, Braidhaugh Park in Perthshire, Sauchope Links near Crail, and Loch Tay in Perthshire.

​Stuart Patrick: Glasgow needs more help to recover

Almost all remaining legal measures to control coronavirus were lifted on Monday but for Glasgow city centre full recovery is still some way off.

When the First Minister announced that mask wearing would remain for at least a further two weeks I could sense hearts sinking amongst our city centre membership.

