By Ian McConnell
SCOTLAND’S economic output surged by 1.1 per cent month-on-month in January – ahead of a 0.8% increase in the UK as a whole – to be 0.8% higher than its pre-pandemic level of February 2020.
The rise in Scottish onshore gross domestic product, which excludes offshore oil and gas extraction, was revealed yesterday in seasonally adjusted figures from the Scottish Government.
UK GDP in January was also 0.8% above its pre-pandemic level.
The Scottish Government GDP release states: “Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic the path of Scotland’s GDP has been broadly similar to the pattern seen across the UK as a whole, with unprecedented reductions in output during 2020 and early 2021 largely determined by the social distancing and health protection measures which have been applied in similar ways across the UK.”
Economy Secretary Kate Forbes noted growth in January was broadly based. However, she added that the Scottish economy “continues to face challenges from Brexit, the rising cost of living and the impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine”.
