A detailed planning application has been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council for the "reconfiguration" of Ocean Terminal in Leith.

The application reflects the first phase of a £100m masterplan to transform the 20-year-old shopping centre, opening up the Leith waterfront and creating a new community-led complex "which prioritises the people who live and work in the area".

As part of these plans the north end of the existing centre will be demolished and a new frontage constructed, with retail and hospitality units looking out on to new public realm.

The plans lodged by the centre’s Scottish owners, Ambassador Group follow extensive consultation, including two public exhibitions, which have shown strong support for the new vision for the area.

Detailed plans for phase two, the construction of a mixed-use development comprising a range of housing, commercial units and public realm with a new walkway and cycle tracks along the water line, will be submitted later in the spring.

Chris Richardson, of Ambassador Investments, said: “Throughout the consultation we have been encouraged by the hugely positive reaction to our plans.

“The proposed redevelopment will happen carefully in distinct phases to ensure a smooth realisation of the vision.”

John McAuslin: People not in work won't benefit from Sunak's giveaways

The now obligatory glossy photos of the Chancellor may have been shared in advance, but yesterday’s Spring statement was a subdued affair compared with previous years.

Taking a moment to pay tribute to Ukrainians defending their country and reflecting on the humanitarian crisis caused by the increasingly desperate conflict, Rishi Sunak said the UK had a “moral responsibility” to use its “economic might” to help Ukraine.

​Petrofac's $195m loss after fraud office probe

OIL services giant Petrofac has reported a net loss of $195 million, more than half of which included a penalty imposed by the Crown Court following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 showed margins were also hit by Covid-19 influences.

