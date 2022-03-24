Pupils across Scotland are set to join the first school climate strike since COP26 was held in Glasgow.

At least seven demonstrations will take place across the country with planned events in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness, Dumfries, Falkirk and Ullapool, Highlands.

They come as part of the Fridays For Future movement started initially by Greta Thunberg when she started began boycotting school each week to sit outside the Swedish parliament to shame politician over their inadequate response to the environmental crisis.

More than 35,000 youngsters, joined by the Swedish activist, marched through the streets of Glasgow during the United Nations COP26 conference last November to demand climate justice.

The following day, 100,000 people of all ages from all over the world did the same.

Fridays For Future Scotland members say this week’s global climate strike will keep the pressure up on politicians to take action, instead of making empty promises.

READ MORE: Work begins to create Scotland's Covid memorial on national reflection day

In a statement, the group said: “COP26 failed us – not that we ever expected it to deliver.

“Across the globe the planet burns while wealth and power grows yet more concentrated in the hands of the few.

“Decision-makers sit back, choosing to not to protect people and planet but to exacerbate the climate crisis.

“Young people all around the world are standing against this dereliction of duty.”

One of the demands is to “put people before profit” and end use of fossil fuels, the key source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Cerys Gough, 18, from Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway, said: “The science is clear.

“We’ve already seen irreversible damage caused by the climate crisis, and the recent IPCC report declared a code red situation.

“We cannot afford to delay any more, which is why we’re taking to the streets again.”

Cora Gibson, 15, from Edinburgh, added: “We don’t need to wait for the next COP to act on the climate crisis.

“Governments could be investing in renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, improving public transport, making our houses less reliant on fossil fuels and so much more.”