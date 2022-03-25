Scottish laser manufacturer Chromacity has signed an agreement to boost sales of its “ultrafast” technology to industrial organisations in France.

Under the deal with Tematys, the French-based photonics expert will match the requirements of organisations in that country with the technical capabilities of Chromacity’s lasers. This will be targeted at industrial users seeking to develop new technologies in the life sciences, manufacturing and environmental sustainability sectors.

Set up in 2013, Chromacity’s lasers are used to power microscopes that allow scientists to observe biological processes at a cellular level. They can also be used to detect and measure the presence of specific chemicals in, for example, the atmosphere.

Founded on the work of Christopher Leburn and Carl Farrell of Heriot-Watt University, the Edinburgh-based company says its new generation of lower-cost ultrafast lasers are reliable and simple to use when compared to legacy systems.

“Our focus is shifting towards the industrial applications of our ultrafast lasers,” chief executive Shahida Imani said. “Given their technical expertise, track record, and an extensive industrial network in France, Tematys is the perfect partner in this key territory.”

The deal follows last year’s £1.2 million funding round by Chromacity, with existing investors Kelvin Capital, EOS and Scottish Enterprise providing follow-on funding along with more than £200,000 from ESM Investments.

Scottish Enterprise helped facilitate the partnership between Chromacity and Tematys. Through its network of Scottish Development International trade specialists, the development agency has also helped the firm with market entry strategies for key territories across Asia.

Dominique Bonnisseau of Tematys said: “We are delighted to develop opportunities for Chromacity’s lasers in France. Ultrafast lasers and OPO technology are very promising for environmental and industrial applications, as well as biotech and medical imaging.”

Jan Robertson, interim director of global trade at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Scotland’s global reputation for quality firmly remains, and we are committed to supporting our companies export their world-class products into target markets overseas.”