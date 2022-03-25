The majority of track has been laid to take the tram to Newhaven as the scheme enters the final phase of construction works.

More than 3km of track – 70% of the total to be laid – is now in the ground as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, which remains on schedule to begin revenue services in spring 2023, delivered within the final £207.3m budget.

The main construction work on three of the eight new tram stops is also complete.

Construction is largely finished on several key sections of the route, other than some localised works, including Constitution Street, between Constitution Place and Queen Charlotte Street, and Ocean Terminal to Rennie’s Isle.

Next week, operational tram stops on Princes Street and St Andrew Square will reopen following their temporary closure.

These were closed to allow for the removal of the York Place tram stop and installation of new infrastructure there connecting the existing line to the new one.

Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: “It’s clear that the Trams to Newhaven project is well on its way to completion, as these figures show, and before long we’ll be testing trams on the streets of Leith. Next week, we’ll also see the return of the existing service to the city centre, which I’m sure will be great news for many.

“Of course, while this project will bring significant benefits to the area, we know that its construction has impacted all those who live and work nearby, and I’d like to thank them for their patience during the last two years.

“As we enter the final year of work to deliver the tram line, we’ve had to make some changes to the programme due to issues outwith our control. I want to assure communities along the route that we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the impacts of this, and that we’re still on track to begin providing the service by spring next year.”

Next to put up prices again this autumn

Next will raise its prices again this autumn as the war in Ukraine has added to a “cocktail of uncertainties” headed by consumers' rapidly-eroding disposable incomes.

Compared to the same period prior to the pandemic, the FTSE 100 fashion retailer reported a double-digit increase in sales and profits for the year to the end of January.

