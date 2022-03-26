A LEADING Scottish architect has revealed he is putting his name forward to be the next chairman of Glasgow School of Art and believes he can help reinstate its global reputation as one of the best art schools in the world.

Professor Alan Dunlop revealed he will apply for the role after the art school yesterday launched the search for the next chairman of its Board of Governors and comes at a time when it is due to undergo a massive refurbishment following a second devastating fire.

Earlier this year a long-awaited report into the fire by Scottish Fire and Rescue said the cause of the blaze in 2018 may never be known. The second fire happened while it was undergoing a £35 million restoration following a previous fire in May 2014.

Read more: Glasgow's River Clyde made the city - now it's key to survival

Past chairman Muriel Gray stepped down last year and interim chairman Kristen Bennie was appointed in October.

Professor Dunlop, who is a GSA alumnus, said the art school is very important to him and has been saddened to see the events of the past few years which he thinks has diminished its reputation internationally.

Firefighters dampening down during the 2018 fire at the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) in the historic Mackintosh Building in Glasgow.

He said: “I am committed to going for this I am worried about the reputation of the school and I want to see it returned once again to one of the best arts schools in the world which I don’t think it is at the moment.

“Since 2014 and the first fire which destroyed the library I think there has been really poor handling of community relations and relationships with the students but also with the staff and I think I can do something about that to help towards that and putting the school back to that global reputation it once had.”

Professor Dunlop, who attended the Mackintosh School of Architecture between 1983 and 1986, has taught for 30 years in schools of architecture including in the UK and internationally and he said the students and their experience of the institution is absolutely critical.

Professor Alan Dunlop says he will be an advocate for Glasgow School of Art

“It can’t survive without the positive contributions and the attitudes of the students. That is it’s whole purpose and I think that they’re understanding of its reputation and how they feel about the school is particularly worrying. It has diminished in the past 10 years. Looking at the recent university ranking tables, I am desperately sad to see that as far as student satisfaction is concerned, Glasgow School of Art is at the bottom of the table,” said Prof Dunlop. “ 47 out of 59 for art school ranking, but it is absolutely the lowest for student satisfaction. That is abysmal and I think it needs to be addressed and I think the PR and handling of that and also the community in Garnethill and businesses on Sauchiehall Street has been particularly poor in the past 10 years.”

Read more: Glasgow School of Art: Search is on to appoint new chairman

Dr Graham Sharp, Convenor of the Board Chair Election Committee said the GSA is at a pivotal and exciting moment in its history, adding: “The new Chair will play a vital role in leading the Board of Governors and ensuring that the Institution is well connected with its stakeholders, including staff and students.”

The first to throw his hat into the ring, Prof Dunlop believes he is in a position to do something to the school back to the status it deserves.

Among the priorities he would address is openness not only with the GSA board but with the way it communicates with everyone that has an interest in the school.

Muriel Gray stepped down as chairman last year

He added: “At the moment everything is secretive and kept under wraps, so a series of open meetings, discussions with the board and the students and staff, would be a priority. It is not just people in Glasgow and Scotland that have a passion for the school. I teach worldwide and people in America and China have an interest in the school and I get comments from people saying the GSA is relying on its past reputation and I want to try and to something about that.”

As an architect he has a wealth of experience and built a practice which has a reputation in the UK and internationally and he believes the person at the helm needs to know exactly what is going in terms of building the project.

His previous expertise in various board posts include chair of architecture practice at Liverpool University and a distinguished chair of architecture at Kansas State University in the US. He also ran the Glasgow Institute of Architects committee for the 1999 bid when Glasgow became the European City of Architecture and Design.

Devastation of the second Glasgow School of Art fire

He added: “The next seven to 10 years is going to be fundamental for the school with a new build project that has to be done for the art school. It has to be handled appropriately and correctly and I happen to be someone in a position to actually know what is going on there.

“I have ran teams of 40 or 50 people so I know how to coordinate people and get them actually working together. I think I have that proven expertise and I have been involved with and encouraged with university’s and academics with working with students for 30 years now and have taught all over the world.

“I was dismayed at what was happening to students over the past few years in terms of access to studios and I responses from teachers. Some students had been in touch with me and had bee planning to take legal action. I put a couple of drawings up and gave them that which were auctioned to help them raise funds. It is as consequence of that the more I thought about going for the role at an institution that I still love. I would be an advocate for the students, staff and Glasgow School of Art.”

Applications for the role of chairman have to be submitted by April 20.