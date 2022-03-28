A LANDMARK gathering of “young, exciting and innovative business leaders” has been held in Glasgow.
The first Unlocking Ambition Community Showcase to celebrate the achievements of alumni from one of Scotland’s flagship business growth and leadership programmes, delivered by Scottish Enterprise, was attended by 75 entrepreneurs.
Also there was Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie, members of the GlobalScot network and representatives from a host of partner organisations.
It also marked the graduation of the third cohort after eight months of intensive entrepreneurial mentoring and education, who now join the wider alumni peer support community.
Mr Gillespie said: “It’s not often you get the opportunity to bring together so much entrepreneurial talent under one roof, so this event is really special."
