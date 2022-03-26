Industrial action which was set to close schools and nurseries across Glasgow for two days has been called off.

Around 12,000 Unison and GMB members were expected to strike in a row over equal pay compensation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This included cleaning staff and prompted the city's council to shut primary schools and nurseries due to health and safety reasons.

However, the unions have now confirmed talks will resume with Glasgow City Council after the local authority made "significant concessions".

A statement from the council confirmed strike action next week has been suspended and that the city's primary schools and nurseries would open "as normal".

However, proposed walkouts on April 20 and 21 remain in place.

The row stems from a historic equal pay dispute, which was settled at an estimated cost of £500m following major strike action in 2019.

Delays in the delivery of the settlement payment saw the union members ready to take further action.

However, the GMB confirmed that the 2019 deal will be maintained for negotiations over interim payments.

GMB Scotland organiser Sean Baillie said there is still a "deep distrust" of the council.

He said: This is not a decision taken lightly. There is a deep mistrust of the council among our members, and particularly toward the unelected officials who have consistently hindered progress to tackle the pay discrimination which they imposed.

"The strike actions for the 20th and 21st of April remain scheduled.

"We expect the council leader's participation in talks over the coming days and weeks, and that an offer and plan for the settlement and payment of interim and new claims is set out in advance of 20th April."