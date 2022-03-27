SCOTTISH holiday park operator Largo Leisure, founded in 2003 by Rupert Barrett, has been acquired by private equity firm Limerston Capital.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus in Fife, Braidhaugh Park in Perthshire, Sauchope Links near Crail, and Loch Tay in Perthshire.

It is targeted at a “premium market”, its new owner noted.

Limerston Capital said it had appointed Andrew Howe as executive chairman of the Largo Leisure operation, as it eyes the acquisition of further holiday park businesses.

Mr Howe is the founder and former chief executive of Bridge Leisure, an owner and operator of holiday parks in the UK which he successfully exited in 2021.

Glasgow named UK's most resilient city of pandemic

SCOTLAND’S largest city has been named most resilient in the face of the pandemic in a new analysis of economic vitality across major UK cities.

Glasgow from above. Getty Images.

The economic vitality index shows that since the start of the first lockdown, which started on March 23 2020, found that Glasgow’s rating has risen by 12.2 per cent. The next best performing cities were Liverpool and Southampton with rating rises of 7.3% and 4.9%.

Scottish island restaurant in family hands for more than two decades up for sale

AN Orkney restaurant which has been in the hands of the Doull family for more than two decades has been put up for sale.

The restaurant

Christie & Co has been appointed to sell The Foveran Restaurant with Rooms, with the business property adviser describing it as “excellent opportunity to purchase a thriving tourism business as the industry gets back on its feet”.

Aberdeen oil services firm highlights long-term role for hydrocarbons amid Russian aggression

PLEXUS Holdings, the oil and gas engineering services specialist, has declared it is well-placed to take advantage of demand for North Sea gas in the decades to come following the huge disruption to global energy supply brought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bert van Bilderbeek, chief executive, Plexus Holdings

The Aberdeen-based company, which supplies and designs well-head technology, highlighted the “revitalised recognition of the role hydrocarbons still have to play in the world economy” as western economies turn away from Russian oil and gas.

New car shortages set to continue in 2022

CAR retailer Pendragon has warned that the Ukraine conflict could worsen the shortage of new vehicles that has boosted prices across the market and allowed the dealership to post record profits for 2021.

Pendragon owns the Evans Halshaw chain of dealerships

Pendragon’s revenues for the year to the end of December rose by 18% to £3.44 billion while profits surged by more than 900% to £83 million, up from £8.2m previously.

