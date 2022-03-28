An Ayrshire dental practice which has been in family ownership for 50 years has been bought by the fast-expanding Clyde Munro group.

Maybole Dental Practice, a predominantly National Health Service, four-surgery practice with more than 9500 patients is owned by David Logan. Mr Logan joined the practice after graduating in 1993 from the University of Glasgow and worked as an associate for his father, who bought the practice in 1973.

David Logan’s wife, Gillian, also began with Maybole Dental Practice as an associate in 2003 and latterly has helped David manage the business.

Clyde Munro said that, as David and Gillian Logan prepare to leave the business, all other staff will continue working under the Clyde Munro banner, including dental nurses Sharon Robb and Colette Scobie, who have worked at the surgery since they were aged 15 and 16 respectively.

Ms Robb, who joined the surgery on a Youth Training Scheme the day after leaving school, will become practice manager.

From a single-handed, first-floor practice, Maybole Dental Practice has undergone various upgrades over the last three decades and now consists of four surgeries, including a fully accessible ground-floor surgery, as well as a dedicated decontamination room.

David Logan said: “It’s a great place to have an NHS dental practice because there is a massive mix of patients from all walks of life, from Maybole and many surrounding villages, and down the coast to Girvan and Ballantrae.

“To our patients there will be no noticeable difference and they will be in the capable hands of dentists and dental nurses who have all been here at least 10 years and Sharon and Colette, who have been here longer than me.”

Clyde Munro has more than 50 practices across Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists, 400 staff. It has around 460,000 patients.

Kirsty Dace, chief development officer with Clyde Munro, said: “Maybole Dental Practice is an excellent addition to our practice network and we are looking forward to building on the excellent foundations that David and Gillian are leaving behind.

“The practice is valued and held in high standing by the local community and with Sharon Robb to the fore and with the support of its long-established dental team, we will continue to provide a safe and welcoming environment to Maybole residents and beyond.”

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s major cities, Clyde Munro owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.