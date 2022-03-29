Boutique and luxury operator Bespoke Hotels has said the landmark Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay will reopen “very soon” following its purchase out of administration.
The price of the deal was not disclosed, but the property was put up for sale at offers over £1.1 million in September after its previous owners mounted up “significant” costs they could not cover while the hotel was closed by Covid restrictions. According to administrators Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory, there was extensive interest in the property from both the UK and internationally.
Described as Scotland’s first grand hydropathic hotel, the Glenburn was originally built in 1843 on a prominent hilltop location overlooking Rothesay. It opened as a classic grand seaside hotel in 1892 offering a lavish holiday experience to affluent clients.
It was extensively refurbished in 2016 and features 134 guest rooms, ballroom, restaurants, bars, terrace, conference facilities and extensive terraced gardens, and was popular among package holiday and independent travellers in the years prior to its closure.
Billed as the UK’s largest independent operator, Bespoke has a portfolio of 90 hotels in the UK, including 23 in Scotland.
“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with FRP to acquire the Glenburn Hotel and look forward to integrating it into our expanding portfolio,” Bespoke chairman Haydn Fentum said.
“We hope to reopen the hotel very soon and have exciting plans to invest in the business and create new jobs and will be announcing our recruitment plans in due course”.
Mr Robb of FRP added: “We are very pleased to have sold The Glenburn Hotel, which is one of Scotland’s most prominent hotels with a long history stretching back to its opening as a grand seaside hotel in 1892.”
Previously owned by Malaysian investors, the Glenburn had been closed since November 2020 before going into administration.
