By Ian McConnell

An Ayrshire dental practice which has been in family ownership for nearly 50 years is being bought by the fast-expanding Clyde Munro group.

Maybole Dental Practice, a predominantly National Health Service, four-surgery operation with more than 9,500 patients, is being sold by 50-year-old David Logan. Mr Logan joined the practice after graduating in 1993 from the University of Glasgow. He worked as an associate for his father, who bought the practice in 1973.

David Logan’s wife, Gillian, also began with the practice as an associate in 2003 and has latterly helped manage the business.

Clyde Munro said that, “as David and Gillian Logan prepare to leave the business, all other staff will continue working under the Clyde Munro banner, including dental nurses Sharon Robb and Colette Scobie, who have worked at the surgery since they were aged 15 and 16, respectively”. Ms Robb, who joined the surgery on a Youth Training Scheme the day after leaving school, will become practice manager.

From a single-handed practice, Maybole Dental Practice has undergone various upgrades over the last three decades and now has four surgeries and a dedicated decontamination room.

David Logan said: “It’s a great place to have an NHS dental practice because there is a massive mix of patients from all walks of life, from Maybole and many surrounding villages, and down the coast to Girvan and Ballantrae.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough for NHS practices but with Clyde Munro’s resource it will be a case of a problem shared is a problem halved.”

Clyde Munro has more than 50 practices across Scotland with a total of around 460,000 patients, employing more than 200 dentists.