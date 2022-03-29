THE Glen Scotia distillery in Campbeltown has revealed its oldest and rarest whisky yet.

The historic distillery, which has been making single malt since 1832, will release just 150 individually numbered bottles of the 46-year-old dram across the world.

Its release comes after the spirit was matured “under the careful custodianship of various distillery teams” since the 1970s. The whisky was originally laid down in refill bourbon casks and matured for 36 years, before being re-casked in first-fill bourbon barrels in 2011. It was then finished for four years in Olorosso sherry butts, which Glen Scotia said have imbued the spirit with an “elegant and velvet-like finish”.

“The tropical fruits, subtle maritime nuances and creamy notes encapsulate Glen Scotia’s signature distillery character,” the distiller added.

To mark its release, Glen Scotia has partnered with Glasgow-born whisky writer Dave Broom to uncover the tale of the dram in a short new film, shot at the distillery’s dunnage. It sees distillery manager and master distiller, Iain McAlister, delve into the history of the expression.

Mr Broom said: “It is intriguing to think that this 46-year-old liquid was nominated to be kept back time and time again by various hands, passing through the care of generations of different distillery managers until today.

“Therefore, it is such a remarkable liquid: more than just age, it is a time capsule that tells you about how Campbeltown and Glen Scotia have changed over the years.”

Mr McAlister said: “It is wonderful to contemplate that we have inherited these last remnants from those who have helped shape Glen Scotia’s journey and been part of our history. The release of the Glen Scotia 46-year-old is a toast and a thank you to the craft of all those who have come before us.

“It is an honour to pick up the mantle for the distillery and be able to unveil these rare few bottles, which are so full of the classic Glen Scotia and Campbeltown character. As we celebrate a particularly notable year in Glen Scotia’s history with multiple recent award wins, it feels only right that we release some of our most treasured liquid this year.”