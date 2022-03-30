THE chief executive of Edinburgh-based oil firm Capricorn Energy, Simon Thomson, has seen the value of his total remuneration rise by around a third in the latest year to £1.95 million, from £1.48m.

The annual report of Capricorn, which changed its name from Cairn Energy in December, shows the increase largely reflects the impact of a rise in the value of share awards that vested during 2021 to £0.8m, from £0.2m in 2020.

The reports notes that the number of awards that vested was based on the total shareholder return generated on investments in the company’s shares over the three-year performance period. This reflects movements in the share price and any dividends paid.

“Capricorn’s TSR over the period placed it between the fourth and fifth highest ranked companies in the comparator group,” says the report.

It adds: “ After a careful consideration of a variety of factors, the [Remuneration] committee also concluded that there had been a sustained improvement in the overall performance of the Company over the three years in question [to March 27 2021].”

The company achieved success in the North Sea and overseas during the period.

Capricorn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson by the site of a big find made by the company in India in its Cairn Energy days

Cairn paid $250m to investors in January last year following the $525m sale of its business in Senegal, which made a giant find off the country.

In December 2020 it was awarded $1.2bn by an international tribunal which found in its favour in respect of a long-running tax dispute in India. After settling for a $1.06bn payment, which it received in February, the group said it planned to pay up to $700m of the proceeds to investors.

The dispute concerned events leading up to the flotation of Cairn's former subsidiary in India in 2007.

In March last year the company agreed a deal worth an initial $455m to sell stakes in two big fields in the North Sea after generating big profits on the output from them. The same month it bought a portfolio of producing assets in Egypt from Shell for $323m.

Firms operating in areas such as the North Sea have enjoyed a big boost to their profitability in recent months as a result of the sharp increases in oil and gas prices fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic. The fallout from the war in Ukraine stoked further increases in commodity prices.