AG Barr has confirmed the appointment of former Shell and Dairy Crest executive Mark Allen as its new chairman.
Mr Allen will succeed John Nicholson who will step down from the role on March 31. Mr Nicholson, whose career has featured spells with ICI, Unilever, Fosters Brewing Group and Scottish & Newcastle, has been on board of the Irn-Bru maker for nine years, serving as chairman for the last seven.
Mr Allen had been appointed independent non-executive director and chairman designate of Cumbernauld-based AG Barr in June.
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr, said: “On behalf of the board, and the entire group, I would like to extend our gratitude to John for his contribution to AG Barr over the past nine years and in particular for his guidance and leadership during his tenure as chair. We wish him well for the future.
“Mark has already made a positive impact on our board since joining last year and I am looking forward to working closely with him as he steps into his role as chair."
On Tuesday, AG Barr that profits had rebounded last year driven by strong growth across its core brands, and declared that it was “well-placed” to deal with the “significant inflationary pressures” gripping the economy. The company increased prices for trade customers last month.
Pre-tax profits leapt by 62.3% to £42.2m in the year ended January 30, as revenues increased by 18.3% to £268.6m.
Mr White on Tuesday said: "Our business and brands have once again proven their resilience in uncertain and often challenging circumstances.”
