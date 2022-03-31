By Scott Wright
CANDIDATE.ID, the Glasgow-based recruitment technology specialist, has been acquired by New Jersey company iCIMS.
The deal comes five years after the Scottish firm, which has developed marketing automation software to aid recruiters, was formed by Adam Gordon and Scot McRae. Its investors included Blackfinch Ventures, Crowdcube and several industry experts.
iCIMS, a “talent cloud company”, operates from offices in New Jersey, New York, Denver, Dublin, Madrid, Milan, Paris and London.
Mr Gordon said: “When we started Candidate.ID five years ago, we were on a mission to solve real recruitment challenges with marketing automation software. Our marketing workflows automatically adapt with every candidate click to deliver unique, personalised experiences, while generating data which enables recruiters to be more productive. With iCIMS, our shared vision will enable us to accelerate the adoption of marketing automation technology, for the benefit of recruiters, candidates and hiring managers around the world.”
Steve Lucas, chief executive of iCIMS, said: “From my time leading Marketo, I know first-hand the transformational power of marketing automation. We’re the first company to bring that power at scale to the world of recruiting with Candidate.ID.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.