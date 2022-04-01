The former chairman of Mitchells Roberton is retiring from the legal profession after 49 years with the same firm.

Legal stalwart Donald Reid – who qualified as a solicitor in 1975 with Russell & Duncan, which was later subsumed by Mitchells Roberton – oversaw a sustained period of growth for the Glasgow-based firm as it expanded through a series of mergers and acquisitions.

During his 24-year tenure as chairman from 1997, this included deals with firms such as Faulds Gibson and Kennedy, John J Smith, McClure & Partners, Olaf Sutherland, Grant Brown Lindsay, Craxton and Grant, JE Marr & Co, Ross Harper, Donaldson Alexander Russell & Haddow, Adie Hunter and Kerr Barrie.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Mr Reid gained an MA in philosophy from Glasgow University in 1971 before receiving his LLB two years later. He was then apprenticed to Russell & Duncan, where he was rostered to the notorious Marine Court covering Glasgow’s busy dockland community.

“I represented the overnight custody accused when they were appearing in court in the morning,” he said.

“My record in trials was 100 per cent guilty verdicts. I decided criminal law was not my forte.”

He joined Glasgow’s oldest law firm, Mitchells Johnston Hill & Hoggan, in 1976 where he came to specialise in commercial property and was named a partner in 1978. When the firm later merged with Mackenzie Roberton to form Mitchells Roberton, Mr Reid became a key intermediary with major client the Clydesdale Bank dealing in company law, property transactions, loan securitisation and asset finance.

The last 20 years of his career were focused on giving expert evidence in disputes and litigations, giving opinions in more than 800 reports and countless court appearances. He also served as both vice-dean and dean of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow.

He stepped down as chairman in April of last year to be succeeded by Morag Inglis.

“As I step into retirement, I believe I am leaving a legal firm which is in good heart and well-placed to face the burgeoning challenges of the mid-21st century,” Mr Reid said.

“Although I am the only indispensable person the world has ever known I’m sure they’ll manage without me.”