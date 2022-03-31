ICONIC Scottish soft drinks company Bon Accord has hailed a new supply deal with supermarket giant Morrisons.

A selection of the best-selling lines were launched into Morrisons Arbroath store at the end of 2021 and after its success the range has been rolled out to 10 stores across Fife, Dundee, Edinburgh and Livingston.

The firm said the drinks are 100% naturally sweetened with real fruit juice and organic coconut nectar, and contain no refined sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Karen Knowles, Bon Accord co-founder, said: “We’re delighted that now even more customers will have the opportunity to buy our fizzy drinks.

"Our whole ethos is to inject a bit more joy into juice and that’s why we are committed to creating products that are not only tasty and good value but also a healthier option for our customers.

"With our 100% sweet by nature range, we’re aiming to help health-focused consumers take small steps to reduce refined sugar in their diet and feel good about fizz.”

Angus Bell, senior local buying manager, Scotland, said: “We are excited to introduce Bon Accord into 10 Morrisons stores in the East of Scotland as part of our Local Foodmakers programme.

“Many will remember the iconic Bon Accord delivery lorries and I'm sure that the reinvented, healthier and naturally sweetened range will be a big hit with our local customers. Morrisons’ Local Foodmakers programme searches for local food and drink makers of known and locally loved products and we have started working with over 100 new local suppliers through the programme, supporting local communities and economies."

Originally established in 1903 by the current founder's great-great-grandfather in Arbroath, Bon Accord delivered soft drinks to communities all over Scotland for over 100 years on lorries. Reimagined - "and refreshed" - in 2016, Bon Accord Soft Drinks is still a family-owned and run business, "but times have changed and with a new generation at the helm, they are championing a new and exciting approach to pop".

