TWO new 5G hubs to bring help forward prototype products and nurture new talent have been announced for Scotland.

The Scotland 5G Centre said it is expanding its S5GConnect Programme with two 5G innovation hubs, in Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Specialist staff will support companies to develop, prototype and test real-world applications and use cases over a 5G innovation platform, gain one-to-one consultancy and professional support to develop and scale businesses at no initial cost to the user.

Designed to be a platform to drive investment, the launch will mark the fourth and fifth S5GConnect hubs, following the announcement of hubs in Forth Valley, Dundee and Scotland’s first rural hub in Dumfries.

The new 5G innovation hubs will continue to support economic growth through the deployment and adoption of 5G technology, supported by a £4 million investment from the Scottish Government.

Based in ONE Tech Hub, the new hub in Aberdeen is a partnership with Opportunity North East. In Ayrshire, HALO Kilmarnock will be the lead partner and the hub will be hosted in The HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre at The HALO Digital & Cyber Innovation Park.

The hubs will act as “enablers” intended to accelerate strategic partnerships with key customers in the regions, to leverage new applications and services, enabled through 5G connectivity.

Since launching the first three hubs, the Scotland 5G Centre has engaged with over 400 businesses.

Kate Forbes, economy secretary, said: “This transformational technology could provide Scotland with competitive advantage and, most importantly, improve quality of life for citizens and businesses across the country as we rebuild a sustainable economy with good jobs at its heart.”

Paul Coffey, chief executive of the Scotland 5G Centre, said: “Acting as a catalyst to place Scotland at the forefront of digital connectivity, each hub will build on regional engagement, job creation and skills development by supporting key sectors and businesses.”

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, Opportunity North East, said the move "provides businesses and tech developers with the opportunity to demonstrate, develop and apply 5G connectivity in new applications". Marie Macklin, founder and executive chair of the HALO, said: “Hosting a Scotland 5G Centre Connect Hub here at the HALO will further enhance our community approach to providing digital and cyber jobs with skills development, economic growth and access to employment opportunities.”