THE number of companies to sign up to a government scheme helping young people find opportunities in the wake of the pandemic has topped 500.

It is a landmark stage in the development the Young Person’s Guarantee, which is offering all young Scots a job, apprenticeship or college place.

A wide variety of industries and business size, with 73 per cent being SMEs, have pledged opportunities for 9,000 young people.

Gleneagles Hotel, ScottishPower, SSE and Compass Scotland are among those to back the scheme.

Jamie Hepburn, Scottish minister for youth employment and training, said the scheme has provided “a Covid lifeline for many aged between 16 and 24 offering the opportunity to study, take up an apprenticeship, job or work experience, or participate in formal volunteering”.

He said: “Companies across the country, big and small, are helping build the workforce of the future and by signing up are giving Scotland’s young people hope for the future as the country recovers from the damaging pandemic. It also helps connect employers and young people, which is a big benefit to companies wishing to access a future workforce and help tackle recruitment challenges.”

The landmark was marked by a ministerial visit to ScottishPower’s training centre at Dealain House, Cumbernauld where Mr Hepburn met some graduate and craft trainees.

A ScottishPower spokesperson said: “We are a proud supporter of the Young Person’s Guarantee and are currently recruiting for approximately 280 trainee opportunities – apprentices, graduates, graduate apprentices and Adult Craft Trainees.”

Emma Simpson, of Gleneagles Hotel, said: "Hospitality is a progressive and rewarding career path; a chance to develop skills, travel the world, experience new cultures, learn languages, and a springboard for young people to unlock their talent and potential.

“Through our commitment to the guarantee, we’re thrilled to be nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders though a diverse range of career and learning opportunities."

Hannah Kirkham, from Perth, who joined Gleneagles as a culinary apprentice in February, said the guarantee "is not just about gaining technical skills, we’re also learning about the importance of team building and social skills".