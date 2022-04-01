THE managing director of Scottish wholesale firm Dunns Food and Drinks has said energy price hikes will cost the business hundreds of thousands annually.

Jim Rowan, managing director at Dunns Food and Drinks, said: “Petrol and diesel prices have risen 30-40p per litre since January, which when coupled with the stop on use of red diesel, which we use to run our vehicle refrigeration, will increase our fuel bill across the fleet by around 20 per cent annually from April 1."

The firm has moved to take measures to mitigate the impact, including reducing delivery frequency and considering installation of solar panels at its Lanarkshire headquarters. It has also warned of the impact of wage inflation.

He said: "The biggest issue, however, is the cost of electricity. We have a 20,000 sq ft freezer and the real-terms impact of that will be hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"We’re a small to medium sized business – and we will have to pass some of that impact on to customers. We’re experiencing it ourselves with suppliers implementing a 10% surcharge.

“We’re already looking at new solutions. We’re considering adding solar panels to our main site which, although a significant capital outlay, will reduce our energy costs by around 70%, as well as improving our green credentials.

“There is also going to be serious wage inflation. Our staff – who don’t lead extravagant lifestyles – are having to find an extra £2,000 a year, and the first place they look is their employer. We have already increased wages in line with the real living wage and will implement a further increase shortly to help offset the impact of these cost-of-living rises."

