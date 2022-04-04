Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, has spoken about the importance of Scotland’s economic development agency being more closely connected to the companies it supports.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, he said: “What I would say to listeners is, if they have an opportunity, if they want to grow, please do get in touch with us. One of the things we’ve done over the past few months is put more of a regional structure into what we do. We now have a regional lead within my leadership team for each of the regions across the country. We have a regional business support lead and a regional trade lead.