BOUTIQUE and luxury operator Bespoke Hotels has said the landmark Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay will reopen "very soon" following the purchase of the property out of administration.

The price of the deal was not disclosed, but the property was put up for sale at offers over £1.1 million in September after its previous owners mounted up "significant" maintenance and running costs that they could not cover while the hotel was closed by Covid restrictions.

Administrators Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory reported extensive interest both from the UK and internationally.

Financial technology business sold for second time in year

EDINBURGH-based financial technology business Nucleus has been sold for the second time in a year amid booming interest in the investment platform market that it focuses on.

David Ferguson led Edinburgh-based Nucleus on a rapid growth drive in the investment platform market Picture: Gordon Terris

Nucleus has been sold to a US investment giant just seven months after it was acquired for £145m by a rival backed by the Epiris private equity business.

Islands firms in talks over future of CalMac

A SCOTTISH businessman is brokering talks between firms and ferry operators in an effort to find a fix for the transport problems that have bedevilled the Scottish islands and hampered the Hebrides’ recovery from the pandemic.

Mr McGowan said further collaborative models of providing islands transport should be explored.

Jamie McGowan, who owns five businesses and employs 40 on Harris and more than 70 across the islands and highlands, is seeking to find a way forward for firms that face delays getting raw materials to the islands and then a further wait to get products to customers.

​Major Scottish brand quadruples profits

SCOTTISH outdoor clothing specialist Jacobs and Turner, the company behind the Trespass brand, more than quadrupled profits in its last financial year in spite of a dip in turnover.

Accounts filed with Companies House show Glasgow-based Jacobs and Turner, which is owned by brothers and directors Afzal and Akmal Khushi, made pre-tax profits of £9.71m in the year to June 27, 2021. The group’s pre-tax profits for the prior financial year were £2.23m.

​Prestigious Scotch whisky club upbeat over Europe

THE company that owns the prestigious Scotch Malt Whisky Society has declared it is confident of growing membership in Europe after investing to solve Brexit-related delivery problems.

David Ridley, executive managing director, Artisanal Spirits Company.

The Artisanal Spirits Company established a warehouse in mainland Europe to improve delivery times for members after Brexit red tape had meant it was taking “months” to ship stock to customers on the continent.

