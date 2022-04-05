SCOTTISH brand Cairngorm Coffee has announced the appointment of a new co-owner and director as it sets its sights on turning over its first £1 million in 2022.
The Edinburgh business, founded by Robi Lambie in 2014, suffered a 72.5 per cent loss in 2020 as regular customers and tourists stayed at home.
This prompted Mr Lambie to focus Cairngorm’s efforts online to save the business resulting in a 1,100% growth in online orders of clothing and coffee in 2021. The business is now on track to turn over £1m for the first time.
Cairngorm has also kicked-off its plans to to begin a sales drive to recruit wholesale customers across Scotland and beyond, and launches a new Direct to Consumer subscription service.
Mr Lambie called upon an old friend from his childhood in Duffus, Moray to help him.
Harris Grant, co-founder of the Edinburgh-based Scottish Edge-winning vegan fashion retailer Treen, has joined as co-owner and operations director.
The accountant spent almost five years working for KPMG in Hong Kong before returning to his native Scotland where he launched Treen alongside his partner, Cat Anderson.
Mr Grant, 34, said: “I’ve kept a close eye on Cairngorm since the beginning, and I’ve always thought the potential is huge."
Mr Lambie, 32, said Covid lick-started new ideas: “The pandemic made me think differently."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.