GlamCandy, the Scottish make-up academy, has bolstered staff numbers with the appointment of 18 former students.

It selected hires from over 100 applicants to the college with an aim to encourage amateur makeup artists to join the business.

Hayley Harvey-Smith, chief executive and director at GlamCandy, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the eagerness of our students who want to continue to grow their careers with us.

"Most of our artistry team are now professional makeup artists who started their studies at GlamCandy. We’ve also had staff go on to pursue their own careers in business, opening salons, beauty influencers or leading successful freelance careers.”

GlamCandy, whcih has bases in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Aberdeen, said it is rebuilding its staff count from the impact of the pandemic, and the college is taking into consideration the demand for those wanting to get into the industry. The business continues to work with renowned makeup brands from around the globe, including H Beauty and L’Oreal to help advertise new roles.

Rachael Melrose, a newly appointed brand trainer at GlamCandy, said: “After being with GlamCandy for almost five years, I know how it feels to grow as an artist and an individual. When I started with the business, it was in its very early stage, so to see how much it has flourished is incredibly rewarding.

“We have so many opportunities coming up over the next few months, and I can’t wait to start training and allocating students jobs. I also run my own beauty business outside of GlamCandy, so I can also continue to teach them what they need to develop to work in the industry.”

GlamCandy offers a range of fees, funding, bursaries, and loans to those interested in leading a career in the beauty industry.

High-tech design centre to be set up in Glasgow

GERMAN-owned Alter Technology TÜV Nord has chosen Glasgow as the location for a design centre to accelerate the commercialisation of photonic products into quantum technology and space markets.

It had indicated previously that the centre would be either at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology and Innovation Centre, which it has now chosen as the location, or at a site in Livingston.

​Hydrogen production plan for windfarm near Highland village

SCOTTISH energy giant SSE has announced plans to produce hydrogen at a windfarm in the Highlands that could be used as an alternative to fuels such as petrol which entail higher carbon emissions.

Perth-based SSE said it will install a green hydrogen electrolyser at the Gordonbush windfarm in Sutherland in a move it expects will support the drive to decarbonise sectors such as manufacturing and power generation.